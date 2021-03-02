Letter: Trump responsible for insurrection

I have seen in the news media many of the videos of the Capitol building siege on Jan. 6. As I look at these videos, I am absolutely convinced that former President Trump’s angered rhetoric had everything to do with causing these deadly events. Trump’s continuous rhetoric about the so-called stolen election and that Vice President Mike Pence should have used his authority as president of the Senate, to refuse to accept the electoral vote count. Legal experts attempted to explain to Trump that the president of the Senate has no Constitutional authority to refuse to accept the results of the election.
Even if Trump’s angered rhetoric had nothing to do with starting these deadly events on Jan. 6, his undeniable guilt is dereliction of presidential duty to fight domestic terrorism. Trump deliberately delayed before performing his presidential duties to stop these riots. It was during these deliberate hours of delay that people in the Capitol building were being killed, severely injured and terrorized both physically and verbally.
Trump is guilty of being an accessory to multiple counts of manslaughter, multiple counts of bodily injury, destruction of government property and aiding-and-abetting domestic terrorism.
Timothy Monroe Bledsoe
North Augusta