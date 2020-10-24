Letter: Trump knows he's in trouble

I have followed Jack DeVine’s columns since I moved to Aiken. I found his positions thoughtful and well-reasoned and since I am a conservative and a Republican voter since 1980, I agreed with many of them. Sadly, I can no longer say that. His recent articles have skewed further to the right, and in his last two pieces he has completely exposed his true political biases.
He states that “what you see is what you get” with Trump and he’s absolutely right – racist, misogynist, narcissist, bigot, bully, adulterer and pathological liar. Trump has been exposed by his own appointees as having no concept of or interest governing. He has failed miserably to protect the nation from coronavirus. Per the Woodward tapes, he knew of the dire prospects we faced in January and elected to keep them from the people. He points to his ban on flights from China as saving countless lives. Thirteen hundred flights and 381,000 passengers entered the U.S. from China in January. Epidemiologists state that the vast majority of infected passengers came from Europe.
His decision to go forward without any cohesive national plan to attack the pandemic allowed the virus to radiate throughout the country. His fragmented approach to supplying PPE and ventilators to the states while attacking their governors led to thousands of unnecessary deaths. By comparison, Wuhan, the Chinese province where the virus originated, initiated a 70-day lockdown. Their numbers – 91,000 cases and 4,700 deaths. Their lockdown ended and their economy is open with no new cases. The U.S. with 4% of the world’s population has 20% of the world’s COVID cases – and the number is climbing as a third wave is sweeping the country just as Dr. Fauci predicted. There is still no coherent national approach to the pandemic.
As for being a representative of all Americans, Trump’s Republican controlled senate has filled over 300 conservative judges on the bench including the 158 Obama nominees that McConnell never gave a hearing and Judge Merrick Garland who was never heard – because it was 10 months before a presidential election. Now, only weeks before the 2020 election, it’s OK to promote Amy Coney Barrett to the court, thereby contravening all the principles they espoused in 2016. The Republicans are now worried about a Biden administration packing the court to regain a liberal court. Guess what? What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.
Trump knows he is in trouble and he knows what secrets will come tumbling out when he leaves office and when he has to open his own kimono. It won’t be a pretty picture.
Don Bozeman
Aiken