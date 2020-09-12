Letter: Trump is all about the money

After an article was published in The Atlantic magazine Sept. 3, in which Donald Trump was alleged to have denigrated fallen members of the military, he vehemently denied the story as a hoax – just like the virus pandemic – and fake news. Other news organizations, along with Fox News, have confirmed the report.
Most people would probably be inclined to believe him if he were known as being honest and trustworthy, but that’s not the case unfortunately. You only have to look at the way he treated Sen. John McCain (a true hero, unlike Trump who had bone spurs) and the Gold Star family who lost their son in Iraq to understand his true feelings. It’s going to be interesting to see how Trump’s supporters and his allies in Congress like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Joe Wilson react to the story. We remember how Graham reacted at Trump’s impeachment hearing; he had made up his mind even before the hearing began. The oath of office meant nothing to him.
When I was 18, I enlisted in the Army and took my infantry basic training on Tank Hill at Fort Jackson. When the training was finished, I was shipped over to Korea as were the others in my class. This was at a time before Samsung, LG and Kia were household names. It was a while ago.
In a battle on Christmas Hill, my battalion took losses of life. I never thought they were “losers” or “suckers” for serving their country. No money in the military. Don’t do anything without a payback so I have learned. Thanks to Trump. It’s all about money to him.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken