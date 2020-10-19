Letter: Trump is a true American

Why do we either love or hate President Trump?
A lot of people have tried to answer this question. No matter which of the two categories you fall into, you have to admit one thing – he has attempted to do exactly what he said he would do during the 2016 campaign. He has either implemented or attempted to implement all of his promises. Unfortunately he and us have found out that “draining the swamp” will probably take at least a generation or maybe two.
If you hate President Trump, my guess is you follow the major news outlets, read traditional newspapers and believe their constant attacks on the president. Or like many Americans you may not be able to follow politics very close because of the demands of daily life.
If you love President Trump my guess is you take the time to listen to his actual words, not what news outlets misquote or take out of context. You recognize a true American who is trying to lead our country on the right path. However most Americans do not have the time to devote the time it takes to weed out the media bias.
President Trump’s first term was a bold move by the people of our great country to elect a non-politician to lead our nation. In spite of all the attempts by the “swamp” both Republicans and Democrats to remove him from office or defeat his initiatives, he has prevailed. My only hope is that there are more people who understand that he is a true American than those that misunderstand him. The future of our country is at stake.
Bob Brookshire
Chairman, Aiken County GOP