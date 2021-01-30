Letter: Trump has stolen from us all

In response to Mr., Toppliff’s letter of Jan. 13th, firstly I appreciate all you have done serving your country and community and for that I commend you and say thank you. Like Mr. Topliff, who I have never met, I have many friends who are Republicans through and through whom I consider the salt of the earth. The type of folks that you could smile at and chat about politics and say, “We just agree to disagree.” These people who I admire and respect whose political difference enriched my life by pressing me to reconsider my own view. But now these people defend a man with whom they have nothing in common. Worse they defend his style in the ways he has asked to be defended, by deriding the rest of us, because to them I am the idiot who dares to dissent.
How does a person respond to a friend or colleague who chooses to normalize the presidency by citing myth or junk news to you? How do you respond without saying something that will end any relationship you have? My approach in my life is not to let lies go unanswered, but maybe I need to think of the other side as believers than as regular political citizens and not try to fight with rational arguments and data based on truth.
The very loud and aggressive Trump critics have (as myself) contributed toward conservatives feeling sympathy for Trump. However, it is condescending when you say to someone who just shared a racist post on behalf of Trump that the post is racist. It is condescending when you point out the ways Trump has stolen from taxpayers, instead many people feel sympathy for him. It is condescending to point out that words matter and the only reason Trump is not taking responsibility for inciting the invasion the Capitol is because of potential liability in the future. At what point do all the good excuses offered by Trump supporters, low taxes for billionaires, trade wars, judges, the economy etc. go away until all that is left is bad faith excuses.
I want to say to my friends that I am sorry you chose to follow a false prophet who is leading you in the wrong direction. I am sorry that the news you choose to follow about the day’s events is done to deceive you and make you angry. I am sorry that you feel the country is moving forward much quicker than some would like concerning voting and minority rights.
Right now, I see friends yelling at each other, letters in the standard that show the political divide we are in. I see us being in the middle of an un-civil war that will likely go on for years. I miss respecting and admiring my friends and trusting their judgement even when we disagreed. I am sad I will never feel the same way again because Trump stole that from all of us.
Richard Koblin
Aiken