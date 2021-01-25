Letter: Trump has no moral high ground

Star Parker’s column on Jan. 18 suggests that President Trump should take responsibility for the “low point in our history,” the attempted sacking of democracy on Jan. 6, because it “occurred on his watch.”
That phrase absolves him of responsibility for the speech earlier in the day which sent the “patriots” on their way to storm the Capitol, a fitting cap to all of the volatile speeches and actions that led to their being in Washington, D.C., to begin with. She says in the last four sentences of the opinion, “He can…”, “He can…” “And he can…”, “He can…”.
Yes, he could, but we all know he won’t because he can’t bring himself to do it. He has reaped what he sowed. To title it “President Trump’s Masada moment” is to bestow on him some kind of moral high ground which is entirely undeserved. We all know he won’t rise to the occasion because what he has done, and will do, is more like leading the Barbarians at the gates.
Elisabeth Harpham
Aiken