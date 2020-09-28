Letter: Trump has been getting results

It never ceases to amaze me that some of the general public do not understand the many things that the Trump administration has accomplished. A recent letter to the editor, summed is up as “it’s difficult to identify over the last three-plus years major successes on the domestic or foreign fronts.” So in response to that letter, let me fill in a few of the blanks.
On the domestic front, Opportunity Zones were initiated so that the poorer areas of our country could be revitalized with business. We have these zones here in Aiken. Also, America became the leader in the world for energy production, and our gasoline prices in Aiken were reduced as an indirect result.
The administration completed a massive overhaul of the Veterans Administration and many of my veteran friends have taken advantage of the Veterans Choice Act to insure that medical treatment can be obtained swiftly.
Prison reform – snarled for years by the earlier government administrations – was enacted to the advantage of many persons in the nation. Many of our young adults attending higher education programs benefited from the reauthorization of mandatory funding programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other minority-serving institutions, something not offered for years.
On the international scene, the most dangerous foreign power as quoted by President Obama, North Korea, has not initiated aggression against neighboring countries as predicted. The U.S. Embassy in Israel, often promised by past administrations to be moved to Jerusalem actually occurred without major incident. And the world enemy, ISIS and the caliphate were completely eliminated. The Peace Accord among Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates was signed to the advantage of Middle Eastern nations.
Domestically, our military forces were strengthened with both machinery and new resources. The Space Agency created to minimize foreign influence in the skies and beyond will be a force to counter those countries already testing weapons of high destructive ability to harm our infrastructure and well-being. Our ability to manufacture goods is returning to the U.S. and our dependence on foreign countries like China is being reduced. Our jobs market was the strongest ever for all Americans including many minority groups before and after the coronavirus.
So, let’s not look at the character of individuals, but rather let’s look at the results and accomplishments of individuals when considering who to vote for in the November election. Then, consider further which individual characteristic will keep America as a democratic nation and not a socialistic centered nation.
A. Budnick
Aiken