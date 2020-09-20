Letter: Trump filled with moral failings

What is acceptable behavior for a president?
Personal Characteristics. Would racism and sexism be OK? How about being misogynistic ? Why are women who disagree with him “mad and nasty” ? What about spewing out more than 20,000 lies and misstatements since 2017? How about postulating false narratives about individuals, birtherism for Obama and Harris? Is his ignorance of the role and responsibilities of the presidency forgivable? Is the free press really the “enemy of the people’? Do you accept the president’s views of white supremacists and QAnon? Did he sound a bit looney with comments like “a plane loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms” without further explanation? Have you noticed that the majority of those who have left the administration describe the president as lacking character and having low intelligence?
Foreign Policy. Shouldn’t voters be outraged that he kowtows to Vladimir Putin and took no action after it became known that Russia offered Taliban fighters bounties to kill American service members in Afghanistan? But continually criticizing NATO allies is acceptable? Is it OK to tolerate the outrageous actions of Muhammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, who orchestrated the murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashogi? How about a deal with North Korea that called for the joint U.S.-South Korea annual exercises (a key element of deterrence) to cease while the North forfeited nothing? (Thankfully, military leaders have resumed the exercises.) Doesn’t withdrawal from the Iran-Nuclear pact which did not produce the advertised results now seem like a bad move?
Domestic Issues. Is the president’s statement “It is what it is'' an acceptable response to a question regarding the high rate of deaths (over 180,000)? In another looney moment, what was he thinking when he suggested hydroxychloroquine, ultraviolet light and bleach as possible cures for COVID-19? Can voters accept a lackey as postmaster general, who’s attempting to gum up the works of the best postal service in the world a couple of months before an election? Isn’t separating thousands of children from parents at the southern border inhumane? Is it any wonder that the only major legislative accomplishment of this administration is a tax cut for the wealthy? And is it OK for the newly installed director of national intelligence, another Trump toady, to limit information shared with Congress before an election when it shows again Russian efforts to aid the election of Trump? Why were so many of Trump’s associates indicted? And why does he select others who were involved in illegal activities before joining the administration? Aren’t you disgusted when the president ridicules members of the military who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country? Shouldn’t you be appalled with statements like “wounded guys are not a good look” for a military parade”?
In Sum. It's difficult to identify over the last three plus years major successes on the domestic or foreign fronts. But more important is what we learned about the character of Donald Trump – he has shown to be ignorant and morally reprehensible.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken