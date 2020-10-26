Letter: Trump failed to drain the swamp

According to Bob Brookshire’s letter on Oct. 19, President Trump has either implemented or attempted to implement all of his promises. But Brookshire shies away from enumerating those promises. Why? Because Trump has been a total failure. He failed at what Brookshire characterized as an important objective – cleaning the swamp. His one legislative accomplishment was a new tax law favoring the rich.
A summary of the ledger for the president would include his many failures regarding: COVID-19; the economy during the pandemic; right wing extremists; NATO; Russia and Putin; Saudi Arabia; disrespect of the military; a failed foreign policy; failed immigration policies and practices; the environment; distrust of science; use of the Oval Office as a profit center; and his appointments of sycophants who severely crippled the capabilities of government agencies.
The recently published comments of General Kelly, former White House chief-of-staff, profile the backdrop for Trump’s actions and statements: “The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me. The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it’s more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life.”
Lastly, Trump’s recent rants concerning Dr. Fauci are the sign of panic and desperation. Why else would he sound like a mad man in criticizing one of the most respected public figures in the US?
The false narratives being pushed by Republicans, trying to salvage a losing Trump campaign or to justify their own positions, are ueless. Trump is going down. And he knows it. And that would be redemption for the U.S. We have had enough of this human catastrophe and his destructive behavior. The sooner he departs the scene the better the U.S. will be.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken