Letter: Thanks for the help

Many, many thanks to the very nice gentleman that went out of his way to help me after my car was damaged by "the mother of all potholes" on Silver Bluff Road on Friday, Feb. 19. I am sorry that I didn't get your name but I am very grateful for your help. The police were also very helpful and courteous.
I have lived in Aiken 12 years and have hit potholes on that section of the road many times. The State of South Carolina should be ashamed of leaving that road in a constant state of disrepair, resulting in damage to cars and the inconvenience of having their car towed. Come on South Carolina, you can do better or is this a third world country.
Brie Johnson
Aiken