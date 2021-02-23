You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thanks for the help

  • Updated
Letters to the Editor
Image courtesy of Metro Creative

Many, many thanks to the very nice gentleman that went out of his way to help me after my car was damaged by "the mother of all potholes" on Silver Bluff Road on Friday, Feb. 19. I am sorry that I didn't get your name but I am very grateful for your help. The police were also very helpful and courteous.

I have lived in Aiken 12 years and have hit potholes on that section of the road many times. The State of South Carolina should be ashamed of leaving that road in a constant state of disrepair, resulting in damage to cars and the inconvenience of having their car towed. Come on South Carolina, you can do better or is this a third world country.

Brie Johnson

Aiken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News