Letter: Thanks for the assistance

Letters to the Editor


My heartfelt thanks to the surgical nurse from University Hospital who saw to my aid and comfort for an extended period of time on March 12.

At approximately 3 p.m. I entered the Kroger store on Whiskey Road. Approaching the cart corral I encountered an unseen loosened and raised metal strip that secures the foyer carpet to the floor. As stated by the ARMC Emergency Team the encounter caused a mechanical fall.

To nurse Ms. Holly – last name unknown – and young daughter from Beech Island, I extend my sincere, deeply and strongly felt gratitude. I will never forget it.

Richard Edlund

Aiken


