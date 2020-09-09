Letter: Teachers should be tested monthly for virus

As reported in the Aiken Standard on Aug. 31, DHEC has updated COVID-19 testing recommendations and now recommends that "If you are out and about in the community or around others, participating in group events or are not able to socially distance and wear a mask, we recommend that you receive routine testing once a month or sooner if someone you've been around tests positive or if you develop symptoms."
Teachers and other school personnel who are in direct and frequent contact with large numbers of students certainly meet the above criteria for monthly testing. Aiken County Schools should immediately implement a program where teachers and other school personnel who are in direct and frequent contact with large numbers of students are tested at least monthly as recommended by DHEC.
This program should be at no cost to the teachers and other personnel. Our teachers and school personnel are a valuable resource that are assuming a large risk by being in contact with so many students. We should be doing all we can to protect them.
Virgil Sauls
Aiken