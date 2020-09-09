Letter: Teachers should be tested monthly for virus

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.