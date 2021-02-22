Letter: Teachers require the COVID vaccine

I was totally shocked to hear S.C. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman imply that she is negotiating with the governor's office and DHEC to place teachers on the priority list to receive the COVID vaccine shots. What's up with this? Many are pressuring for the reopening of in-person schooling.
For this to happen as safely as possible, teachers need to take the vaccine shots if they so desire. They should be put on the priority list as essential workers. Think of the number of people who could possibly be impacted if the teacher tests positive for the virus – numerous students would have to be quarantined thus disrupting the educational learning process of our children.
I implore the governor and DHEC officials to enact whatever measures necessary to get teachers on the priority list for the COVID vaccine. This should be a non-negotiable item.
Ann S. Dicks
Aiken