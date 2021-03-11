Letter: Take time away from the news

Have we quit thinking for ourselves?
I have to believe that when you peel back the onion on households in America and find what the core feelings are for the majority of people you will find a much different way of thinking than presented by all news and social media.
Do we really hate our neighbors because of the color of their skin or political party? I think not. This belief of us being a “country in turmoil” is presented to us in everything we read, watch and scan.
The Republican right promotes how radical the viewpoints are of the left and the Democratic left expounds on the ultra-conservative positions of the right.
I wish there was a true neutral news source. Someplace that just presented daily events without bias or opinions. Long gone are the days of Cronkite, Brinkley and Brokaw. Today’s news talking heads are polished actors reciting prepared scripts slanted to promote the view of their network. Has the American public become too lazy to ingest information and formulate our own opinions?
What did people do before 24 hr news channels, the web and social networks? They gathered information on their own but primarily focused on caring for, protecting and building their own lives with their family.
I wonder what would happen if we all took a 30 day moratorium from TV news, newspapers, websites and social media. Would we develop a closer relationship with our families and find we have less stress in our lives? ….Might be worth a shot.
Tom Frank
Aiken