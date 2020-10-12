Letter: Supreme Court pick is important

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dictated the following to her granddaughter Clara Spear, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed”.
Ginsburg fought tirelessly for women's rights, and served for 27 years on the nation's highest court, becoming its most prominent member, an iconic star, never a shred of doubt about the love she had for her country or the laws she presided over.
I’m convinced that our country is on a perilous course. We cannot sit back and watch the fabric of this country be shredded by a president who lacks morals, judgment and truth; who has a penchant for chaos mostly of his own making. The Trump administration has a base that is very white and seems willing to buy anything Trump-related. The base is all in on whatever he concocts.
Another group of conservative Trump supporters who aren’t wearing cheap, (made in China) Trump caps, want to believe that there is something sincere in Trump's messaging that will allow them to live a prosperous happy life, while kids are sleeping in cages, separated from their parents. History shows good leaders are compassionate and courageous, something Trump is not.
Some say Trumps is a mascot for the fascistic, xenophobic, aspects of the Republican Party.
Ginsberg's death set in motion what could be a political battle over who will succeed her, putting the Supreme Court vacancy in the center of the presidential campaign. Chief Justice Roberts no longer holds the controlling vote in closely contested cases if McConnell and the evangelicals have their way.
Roberts occasionally differed from his fellow judges in crucial decisions. This year he temporarily blocked the so-called Dreamer act (deportation of children of illegal immigrants born in America). Roberts upheld a major abortion precedent and a ban on large church gatherings during the pandemic, that has now passed 205,000 deaths.
Trump simply has no plan. Republicans are hell-bent on abolishing the Affordable Care Act. Trump's second attempt failed.
The Supreme Court upheld the law in a 5-4 decision, Roberts casting the deciding vote.
The Trump legal team is back trying for the third time to abolish Obamacare, stripping away coverage from people possibly facing underlying post COVID-19 issues or a precondition.
Liam McGinley
Aiken