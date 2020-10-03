Letter: Standard supports Aiken's poets

As co-founders of the “The Aiken Poets” in August, 2011, Joan Lacombe and I later worked with the Aiken Standard to find a regular outlet for our poets – now 24 – and their poems. In October 2016, we had our first poetry page printed in the newspaper’s “Mature Times,” a new monthly publication. This was the direct result of Midge Rothrock believing that the Mature Times would be a good fit for our poetry. The Aiken Standard’s Mature Times featured our poetry monthly for 39 months through December 2019. Beginning in January 2020, Prime Living replaced the Mature Times starting out as a quarterly publication. So our poetry has continued to be in the Aiken Standard for 44 editions.
Our thanks go to the Aiken Standard’s management – John Boyette and Rhonda Overbey for believing in us and realizing that poetry needed an outlet in Aiken. During the time that the Aiken Standard has supported and published our poetry, Aiken was honored by Mayor Rick Osbon by selecting Joan Lacombe as poet laureate of Aiken.
Right now, anyone interested in poetry can join the Aiken Poets and read the Aiken Standard’s monthly poetry page. There are opportunities to enjoy poetry in Aiken. The Aiken Standard also has featured poetry in its “letters to the editor” section as a way of allowing poets to express their feelings and thoughts about important issues, national concerns and memorial occasions.
In closing, I would like to thank Aiken Standard’s Karen Klock and Lauren Haley with the page design team who have been instrumental in getting all our poems and related information designed and laid out on our poetry pages in the past Mature Times editions and in the current Prime Living editions. They have done an incredible job.
So poetry is alive and well in Aiken as a result of our poetry club, our poet laureate and the Aiken Standard’s dedicated inclusion of our poetry in their newspaper. National Newspaper Week is a perfect time to to recognize the Aiken Standard’s contributions to poetry.
Roger Brock
The Aiken Poets