Letter: Sports and politics don't mix

I was disappointed to see the USC Aiken chancellor’s quote in the Sept. 16 edition that “appropriate personnel action” would be taken concerning coach Thomas’s post on his personal social media page where he labeled a picture of a “Black Lives Matter” sticker on a Clemson football helmet as shameful. Coach Thomas was quoted as stating “My intent was to wish college athletics would not have to be involved in the politics of today.”
Amen and amen again Coach Thomas.
Thanks to the media and the Democratic Party, no one in this country is allowed to disparage the Black Lives Matter movement in any way. If you do, you must be punished.
I understand where coach Thomas is coming from. Politics, in my opinion, has no place in sports. Politics has ruined the NBA, NFL and MLB. Now college sports are being affected. When I watch my favorite sporting event, I personally don’t want to be be forced to think about politics. And if I dare make a negative statement about the Black Lives Matter movement, that is my Constitutional right under the First Amendment.
So coach Thomas hang in there because a lot of us are right there with you, but most of us are too afraid to make our voices heard.
Bob Brookshire
Chairman, Aiken County Republican Party