Letter: Something must be done to honor the Lowmans

It was heartbreaking to read the Feb. 28 account of the lynching of Clarence, Demon and Bertha Lowman. It was hard to read and absorb but thank you for printing this story of horrific injustice.
A mere memorial plaque or monument is not a sufficient response. The depth of depravity that took place when these family members were killed, and no one was even charged with their deaths, requires more from this community. I suggest something more proactive and ask for discussion.
Aiken County and the city of Aiken could each fund an ongoing scholarship at Aiken Tech for a local minority student to earn a Criminal Justice degree. After graduation, the student would work in the county or city for a minimum number of years. Each time these scholarships are awarded, the story of the Lowmans will be retold and reaffirm efforts to right wrongs. It will also help make Aiken’s public safety departments more racially reflective of this community, a worthy goal and a better response to this lynching history.
I graduated from Aiken High and currently live in Williston, but own property in Aiken with hopes of returning at retirement. I love Aiken and hope that we can create our preferred future, facing our past with humility, honesty and grace.
Annette Washburn Burnette
Williston