Letter: Small businesses need lawsuit protection

I hope Senator Tom Young and the rest of the Judiciary Subcommittee votes yes on COVID-19 liability protections for small businesses.
Since the pandemic began, we have spent thousands on personal protective equipment and done everything we can to follow the government's safety protocols to protect our employees and our customers from the coronavirus. We mask up, wash our hands and keep our distance from one another.
Employers who ignore the rules should be held accountable if their inaction causes someone to get sick, but small business owners like us who take the pandemic seriously and follow the rules to prevent the spread of the virus should be protected from trial attorneys trying to take advantage of the situation.
We are lucky, because my business is still open, but thousands of businesses across the state have had to close because they could not afford to keep going. Unless the legislature takes steps to protect employers like us from frivolous COVID-19-related lawsuits, we afraid even more businesses will be forced to close, and even more people will lose their jobs.
We are all in this together and small businesses deserve to be protected.
Lee Muns
Beech Island