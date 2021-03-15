Letter: Shellhouse goes above and beyond

I would like to thank the Shellhouse staff for making my father's disinterment a day I'll never forget.
Jason, Graham and the team they assembled for the removal was very professional from start to finish.
My father has been deceased since 1971 and my mom passed in 2018. I wanted them together, therefore I reached out to the Shellhouse family and they went into action obtaining the proper permits, ect.
I followed my father's remains from Springfield to Aiken, along with the Shellhouse family. They were there from the beginning to the last shovelful of dirt. Every detail was well thought out and professional in every way. I feel very grateful for these outstanding people and will never forget them.
Kudos to the Shellhouse family for all they have done for me and my family. The experience was mind-blowing.
Teresa Callahan and Dr. Courtney Callahan-Griffin
Aiken