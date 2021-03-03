Letter: Sen. Young works for constituents

This is a short letter informing the public and thanking State Sen. Tom Young for all the work he has done related to the coronavirus. For many weeks Sen. Young, on his website (tomyoungforsenate.com), has provided in-depth information about the virus, what the state is doing related to the virus and what residents in Aiken can do to get vaccinated.
I am one among many of Sen. Young's constituents who initially had difficulty scheduling a second shot in Aiken. Sen. Young, after learning about the difficulties his constituents were having scheduling a second shot in Aiken, got involved and soon the problem was rectified. I am not certain of the exact role Sen. Young played, however, I am confident that he made a difference for me and for numerous others.
Thank you Sen. Young. You have gone above and beyond the call of duty for your constituents.
Leslie W. Rue
Aiken