Letter: Scheduling a vaccine is impossible

I have just spent three and a half days using the archaic VAMS vaccine scheduling system. This is without a doubt the least user friendly system ever devised by people claiming to know systems development. Just trying to establish a user ID and password took a couple of hours. Then the fun begins trying to schedule an appointment.
I entered the system following prompts that were not exactly clear. You enter your ZIP code and they come with a couple of providers and I chose Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Then click and it comes up with an error stating “There are no available slots on this day. Please check another day.” I check the rest of the month and get the same error. Then I called the CDC info line listed on the bottom of the page. After 3 more hours the answer from the help line was less than helpful. Finally she said I can’t help you try this number which is the VAMS technical helpline.
I waited until the next day and started all over again and got the same result. So I called the VAMS help number. They said they didn’t handle my problem and I should call the other number again. I said no that I would just forget and not bother with the vaccine. She said before I do that I should call whoever was going to provide my shot. What a great idea, I should call the ARMC who sent me to VAMS in the first place. I find out that the reason I am getting that error is because January is booked. So let me schedule one for February. No because you get the same error message. I had already tried that in other attempts. She said come back in February when those dates become available. I don’t think so.
Robert L. Ennis
Aiken