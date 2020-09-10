Letter: Sacoolas should return to England

I hope that Anne Sacoolas will find the courage and integrity to return to England and face justice. She was at fault in a traffic accident that killed a 19-year-old man. Rather than doing the right thing, she fled to the U.S.
Although she did not intend to cause Harry Dunn's death, fleeing justice is an intentional, cowardly act. She certainly knows that she is making the grief of Mr. Dunn's parents much harder to bear. Please, Ms. Sacoolas, do the right thing. Go back to England and take responsibility for your actions.
Walt Kubilius
Aiken