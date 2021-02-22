Letter: Sacoolas should face her crime

The case of Anne Sacoolas is shocking and infuriating. Here is a woman who committed a crime and like a coward ran for home, pleading "diplomatic immunity."
Sacoolas is a criminal for several reasons. She was driving on the wrong side of the road, which is illegal. She caused an accident resulting in death, which is illegal. She left the scene of the accident, which is illegal. What else could she have done wrong? Was she drunk? Was she on drugs? She had the gall to think she could get away with it. Obviously this woman has no conscience.
The U.K. rightly wants to have her extradited to face English justice. The Trump administration said she was not to be extradited. Trump has made a lot of wrong decisions and this is certainly one of them. Hopefully President Biden will see this case with compassion and see that justice is done.
Diplomatic immunity is maybe warranted in many cases but surely not when a death is involved. Otherwise, watch out for a diplomat on the road. He or she might run you down.
Marion Pierce
Aiken