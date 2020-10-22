Letter: S.C. should offer early voting

I see that the 19th-century minded Republican lawmakers of this state got their way about absentee voting. I never before understood why minorities vehemently complained about voter suppression until now.
If one judge believed that this asinine Republican-driven requirement for a witness signature is undoubtedly voter suppression, then perhaps the Republican lawmakers should own-up to this fact. They should shout this fact from the highest hill in South Carolina. And while they are shouting this absolute fact, they should also admit this voter suppression is entirely a ploy to be in favor of President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham and all of the Republican candidates running for office in S.C.
Beings cannot possibly be human while being satisfied with this government. It is truly satanic the way Trump and all of his Republican minions are taking America into the nastiest quagmire imaginable.
If this state had the intestinal fortitude to bring South Carolina into the 21 century, perhaps S.C. voters could finally enjoy the sensibility and most practical idea of early voting like dozens of modern-day states have.
I would think the South Carolina Election Commission should be a powerful advocate for the voters, not yes men and women to a bunch of antiquated Republican lawmakers. Advocate relentlessly for S.C. to have "early voting".
Timothy Monroe Bledsoe
North Augusta