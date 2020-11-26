Letter: S.C. must do better with contact tracing

I’ve read that DHEC has had a problem with contact tracing because of the large number of COVID-19 exposures; I’ve heard “through the grapevine” about a couple of people in my community who (may) have been exposed, but HIPAA privacy rules prevent knowing about exposure with certainty.
So, when I read about Alabama having developed a Smartphone app (Guidesafe) that protects patient privacy and notifies android or iPhone users if they have been exposed, I thought great.
It got even better when I also learned that simply by going to my iPhone settings, I could opt in to use the Exposure Notification app, and I’d be told if I’d been near anyone who tested positive.
I checked settings and scrolled through the list of states that were participating, only to find that South Carolina was not. This was a big disappointment.
Still must rely on the “grapevine” I guess.
Ed Conover
Aiken