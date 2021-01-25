Letter: S.C. lawmakers must focus on education

Many predicted a “blue wave” would hit South Carolina in November. Instead, the opposite happened. South Carolinians voted a record number of conservatives into the Statehouse.
Voters overwhelmingly voted for candidates – now elected lawmakers – who will uphold conservative principles. These principles are what make this state a great place to live and work.
For too long our state government has lagged behind the rest of the Southeast in three main areas that impact our daily lives – energy, education and taxes.
Our state still owns and operates a utility company as a state agency. That has to change. 2021 marks the fourth year our legislature has debated the future of Santee Cooper. We voted for lawmakers who will make this year be the last, and who will vote to sell Santee Cooper to private industry where it belongs.
All children deserve a quality education, regardless of their ZIP code. No family should be forced to send their children to failing schools, but many South Carolina families have no other option. Let’s make this year the year education dollars follow the child.
South Carolina has the highest tax burden in the Southeast and the 11th highest in the nation. That’s got to change if we’re going to attract business and be competitive for good jobs, not to mention letting families keep more of their paycheck.
Columbia, we voted for conservative principles. Now will you vote like it in the Statehouse?
Evan Newman
Executive director,
SC Club for Growth