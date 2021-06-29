Letter: S.C. bill limits healthcare access

I was recently made aware of a debate on S.811 in the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee. This legislation would set a dangerous precedent by permitting anyone in health care to deny care to any individuals for any reason. Any reason means one wouldn’t even have to have a medical justification.
South Carolina already has an extremely poor and broken health care system. Witness the 8,600 South Carolinians dying from COVID-19 in the past year. South Carolina routinely ranks as one of the worst states for healthcare access.
What South Carolina really needs is high-quality, cost-effective, patient-centered health care. Now is not the time to pass legislation that will lower healthcare outcomes further. We need to fortify our health care system, not only to make our entire population healthier, resilient and strong enough to withstand the next pandemic, but also to shore up and support all health care workers to show our regard for the health and dignity of every South Carolinian. Now is the time to invest resources where needed to give all South Carolinians a chance at a healthy life.
Michele Springsteen
Aiken