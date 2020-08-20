Letter: Residents should pay more to recycle

I have really loved living in Aiken for the past 35 years. But this Recycling “debate” really has me confused.
I have seen us spend $200,000+ (each) on ballfields, community theater, proposed parking garages, new garbage/recycle trucks, bricking the downtown shopping area, erosion control in the parkways and at one time even owning a racetrack.
Are we to believe that we can’t come up with the money to keep our locally-owned recycling business afloat for six months? From what I read, Dumpster Depot has never received a penny from the city. They have paid their taxes, made our ugly trash disappear – all for free – for over five years. They have also begun creating the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging downtown. These guys “get it.” Why don’t our city leaders support moving into the eco-21st century?
Recycling is as important, or more important, than water and sewage, for which the city and residents are willing to pay a monthly bill. We pay about $8 per month for a stormwater assessment on our water bill to safely keep storm water and sewage separated. I think the citizens and the city can afford to pay $1 a month to separate the garbage and recycle. That would fund the $10,000 for Dumpster Depot for six months and beyond.
Where can I sign up?
Barry Hudson
Aiken