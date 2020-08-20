Letter: Republicans vote by mail

Almost everyone is calculated in their decision making. Sometimes “calculated” can have a positive meaning, like when you plan ahead and are thoughtful about something. On the other hand, a “calculated remark” could be one that’s hurtful or manipulative and was made deliberately by the speaker to get a particular reaction or result.
Trump is said to be “calculated” when he speaks to the American people about anything. It’s assumed that Trump’s political position is of the “right-wing” with the Republican Party and Biden is of the “left-wing” with the Democratic Party.
What are the differences here?
Generally, the left-wing is characterized by an emphasis on “ideas such as freedom, equality, fraternity, rights, progress, reform and internationalism.” While the right-wing is characterized by an emphasis on “notions such as authority, hierarchy, order, duty, tradition, reaction and nationalism.”
Today, Trump has “calculated” the Democratic Party is “radically left-wing” and accuses Democrats of opposing the Second Amendment and against God and religion. This is a good example of a “calculated remark” that is hurtful and manipulative on its face.
Biden is well-known as a practicing Catholic. Trump’s religious beliefs are not well defined but Protestant evangelicals have assumed that God is on the side of the right-wing Republican Party and this might be caused by the appointment of “right-wing” judges who will do all they can to overturn Roe v. Wade.
You can see the “calculations” of this phenomenon in the 2020 presidential election. Trump has “calculated” that he will lose the election if the Postal Service is allowed to deliver the ballots to the polls on Nov. 3. Trump’s worried that people who vote by mail are “radical left-wing” Democrats. Trump is convinced he cannot win the election unless he gets special help from whoever he’s “calculated” to be on his side.
Remember when Trump said, “Russia, if you’re listening” you will be mightily rewarded by the media if you could find Hillary Clinton’s emails. So, is Trump responsible for the “Russia Hoax” or did the Russians hack Clinton’s emails? Who cares? It is what it is.
Trump has been president since Jan. 20, 2017. Here’s the surprise about being “calculated” and you calculate the wrong way. Let’s suppose Trump would absolutely win reelection if all voters cast their ballots by mail. How does Trump know that Republicans never vote by mail? He’s a Republican and votes by mail.
Larry Jarrett
Warrenville