Letter: Remembering my Aunt Connie

Recently, I was thinking about an obit in my Aiken Standard. This obit was, to a certain degree, of my doing, in that my aunt, Connie Newbanks of New Albany, Indiana, had passed and I reminded my cousins of dear Connie’s early days in and around Aiken. Connie, then Connie Ashley, you see, had returned to her parents’ roots in Southern Indiana having finished high school here in Aiken, and having met a handsome young banker from New Albany, Indiana, something my parents may have had a hand in and something my cousins can know or not know and not be bothered about one way or another. As for her high school days, that high school being – in our at-the-time segregated South – Aiken High School was one of two high schools in Aiken. The Black high school was Schofield High School.
When Connie’s obit was written, it was written by someone who had no knowledge of exactly where she had gone to school in Aiken and, finding out kids in the Montmorenci area now went to South Aiken High School, I guess, that was where it was assumed my aunt must have gone. The fact that there was no South Aiken High School at the time was not something that occurred to anyone having anything to do with the obit. And so, that is what was printed in the obit. No real problem, though, anyone who knew Connie and the schools at the time understood it was a simple mistake and not a real problem at all.
In any case, once married Connie returned to Southern Indiana where her parents had grown up, I suspect, and she loved the place, and she and my uncle both were quite satisfied with their environs.
Eventually, the other Aiken (Montmorenci) Ashleys returned to their roots in Southern Indiana, and all was well for the Ashleys and Newbanks, (my uncle) too. Herb Shriner would have been proud. Now, if you want to hear about “Herb Shriner,” I guess you’ll have to wait for someone to come up with, “the rest of the story.” But not me – I’ve written more than enough, already.
Stephen V. Geddes
Aiken