Letter: Releasing balloons is irresponsible

It certainly was very disturbing to see the front page of The Aiken Standard with big photos of people getting ready to release many balloons of various sizes and shapes up into the air. I can't believe one of your staff would condone such terrible, irresponsible and atrocious act, let alone put it all over the front page.
On the other hand, perhaps the reporter was just trying to put this sort of bad news on the front page to awaken our awareness of all the pollution that is responsible for ruining our environment and killing animals and vegetation.
Hopefully others that read your paper will "get" it and try to keep things like this from happening again.
A.W. Zouck
Aiken