Letter: Recent impeachment a sham

The Constitution of the United States establishes that – The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors. (Article II Section 4)
The House of Representatives shall chuse (sic) their Speaker and other Officers; and shall have the sole Power of Impeachment. (Article I Section 2)
The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. … When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: … Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law. (Article I Section 3)
Joseph R. Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Jan. 20, as required by Section 1 of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.
President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Jan. 13. The House delivered its Article of Impeachment to the Senate on 25 January 2021 a day on which Donald Trump was no longer President and accordingly, based on Article II Section 4, not subject to removal from office and/or disqualification from holding other offices, the sole penalties available to the Senate.
Chief Justice John Roberts, required by Article I Section 3 to preside over the Senate trial, declined to do so.
Therefore, the recently concluded Senate “trial” had no Constitutional, civil, or criminal standing. Simply put, a former president is not a civil officer of the United States, and therefore not Constitutionally liable to impeachment and subsequent trial by the Senate. This fact was clearly demonstrated by Chief Justice Roberts’ decision not to preside.
The Constitution, of course, does not preclude a former president, as a private citizen, from indictment, trial, judgment and punishment in a civil or criminal court. But that’s a different subject altogether.
John H. Beach
Aiken