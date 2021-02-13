Letter: Reaching out in times of need

In this time of the pandemic, there are so many people who need help in so many ways.
I wish to say a public "thank you" to those who have reached out to help me: S.C. Sen. Tom Young, City Council Member Gail Diggs, Anthony DiStefano and Chairty Capers-Williams at Rural Health Center.
Reaching Out
Is there a better time
Than this very moment–
To consider those on whom
The virus has taken a personal toll,
A loss of life, causing family hurt and strife.
Should we not reach out
To comfort and console?
Ready to extend a helping hand
Ready to offer a soothing word
to someone in distress.
Sending a virtual hug
Wrapped in genuine loving kindness.
As with this virus we attempt to keep pace.
Reaching out with warmth and grace
To an older person living alone
Sad, suffering, and forlorn.
The clutches of this virus to escape
Hoping for an appointment to vaccinate!
Life is not measured by what we have
But by how we live, by what we freely give.
Life is measured by the smiles we share
Our actions, the way we show care
By the words we say
And our love expressed along the way.
There is no better time than here and now.
Our special talents to allow
For reaching out–
The seeds of despair to wipe away
As we look forward to a brighter day.
Thanks to all who are
Reaching Out to those in need–
It's simply the right thing to do!
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken's Poet Laureate