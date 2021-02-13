You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Reaching out in times of need

Letters to the Editor
Image courtesy of Metro Creative

In this time of the pandemic, there are so many people who need help in so many ways.

I wish to say a public "thank you" to those who have reached out to help me: S.C. Sen. Tom Young, City Council Member Gail Diggs, Anthony DiStefano and Chairty Capers-Williams at Rural Health Center.

Reaching Out

Is there a better time

Than this very moment–

To consider those on whom

The virus has taken a personal toll,

A loss of life, causing family hurt and strife.

Should we not reach out

To comfort and console?

Ready to extend a helping hand

Ready to offer a soothing word

to someone in distress.

Sending a virtual hug

Wrapped in genuine loving kindness.

As with this virus we attempt to keep pace.

Reaching out with warmth and grace

To an older person living alone

Sad, suffering, and forlorn.

The clutches of this virus to escape

Hoping for an appointment to vaccinate!

Life is not measured by what we have

But by how we live, by what we freely give.

Life is measured by the smiles we share

Our actions, the way we show care

By the words we say

And our love expressed along the way.

There is no better time than here and now.

Our special talents to allow

For reaching out–

The seeds of despair to wipe away

As we look forward to a brighter day.

Thanks to all who are

Reaching Out to those in need–

It's simply the right thing to do! 

Joan M. Lacombe

Aiken's Poet Laureate

