Letter: Racism is causing division in U.S.

Among Aiken Standard columnists, Jack DeVine is a voice of reason and moderation – as opposed to Kathleen Parker who castigated her birth state for its alleged part in the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising: “Insurrection is a stain on South Carolina” (Feb. 9).
In his Jan. 26 column, DeVine urges President Biden to seek unity in America and states that it has not yet been achieved. The time has come for Biden to pursue national unity by conducting a “Fireside Chat” with Americans. Currently half of America is embroiled in rhetoric of racial hatred which has “whiteness” as its main concern. This derives from the Jan. 6 protests where most rioters were white males and the fact that 74 million Americans voted for Donald Trump, and many U.S. Senators voted to acquit him on impeachment charges.
Anti-white vitriol is pervasive in leftist media and Democratic politics where its leading advocates are nationally prominent women. In response to the Capitol rioters both Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi said their “whiteness” was the cause. Oprah Winfrey has called upon white males to confess publicly to their racism, and Katie Couric has suggested that all Trump voters should be “reprogrammed.”
In addition we have Congresswomen tweeting that they will never forgive Trump voters and lesser known Hollywood actors are holding forth with Trump hate every day. In a New York City elementary school, students were asked to take home a questionnaire asking their parents to rank their whiteness.
None of these actions and statements do anything to end racism in America or help minorities to achieve more success. They only add to the climate of hatred that is ravaging the psyche of America.
Biden, like FDR in the depths of the Great Depression, should call upon Americans to tone down the racist rhetoric whether directed against minorities or whites.
James Haviland
Aiken