Letter: President should be elected by popular vote

Every four years we vote for a person who will be the president of the United States and every time, I question why our votes are not counted on an individual basis. Instead, we have the electoral college, because our Founding Fathers did not trust the individual people to be smart enough to elect the leader of our country. Because 48 states follow a "winner take all" electoral vote rule, it is possible for 49.999% of the votes in a given state not to count towards the presidential selection. This has resulted in a president serving who did not get the majority of the votes cast and by no means has a mandate of the people to pursue his political objectives. A president who does not carry the majority of the votes can never say "the voters have spoken."
Why do so many states adhere to this rule? It is simply a matter of control. In most states, one political party is stronger, and it wants to control all the votes in their states. If you want your individual vote to count toward electing the next president, no matter what state you live in, urge your state representatives to vote for the National Popular Vote bill. Fifteen states (plus D.C.) with 196 electoral votes have already turned over control of presidential voting to the people, and the bill will go into effect when enacted by states with an additional 74 electoral votes.
Political parties in the majority in many states (like South Carolina) do not like this bill because it takes control from them and hands it to the voters. As an American first and a member of a political party a distant second, I know which I prefer. I want my individual vote to count in electing the president of the United States no matter what state I happen to live in.
Mary Anton
Aiken