LEtter: Police, citizens deserve to feel safe

Emboldened by Democratic mayors and governors, as well as congressional Democrats like Maxine Waters, cop killing and cop maiming is becoming some kind of sick sport across the nation. Additionally, conservatives and Republicans in general across America are being targeted because of their support for law, order and traditional American values. Between the killing and maiming of cops – along with the defunding of law enforcement in general – law-abiding citizens will soon be unable to protect themselves, should this horrendous trend continue.
President Trump has spent his four years in office working feverishly to make America great again. The Democrats have, in turn, been working feverishly to carry out such wicked acts as cancelling American culture, destroying difficult-to-replace monuments and craftsmanship, rewriting history and provoking violence wherever convenient. They have even gone so far as to try turning the slogan "Make America Great Again" into some kind of hate speech.
To all law enforcement, I say thank you for continuing to protect us during this very challenging moment in our history.
Let's hope the people of South Carolina vote to keep these Democratic criminals and anarchists out of our state. We don't need South Carolina turning into a crime filled cesspool of anarchy, like other Democrat-controlled areas of the country like Portland, Seattle, New York City, Atlanta, Minneapolis, San Francisco, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Oakland, Louisville, Dallas, Washington, D.C., and the list, unfortunately, keeps growing.
James E. Bolen
Aiken