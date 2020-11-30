Letter: People should think for themselves

The preamble to the Declaration of Independence begins with the words “we hold these truths to be self-evident.” Self-evident truths require no explanation. In the COVID phenomenon of 2020, there are self-evident truths that have been overlooked by our culture. And these are truths that we misplace at our peril.
It is self-evident that a society thrives when people are encouraged to think for themselves. However, the COVID phenomenon has flooded the public with a torrent of information that does anything but help people think for themselves: (A) a constant barrage of information, often self-contradictory (“stop buying masks”, “wear masks only within six feet of others”, “wear masks inside but not outside”, “wear masks everywhere in public”); (B) regular appeals to authority which violate elementary logic (e.g. “the man wearing the white coat cannot be wrong”), (C) the attitude of the public health bureaucracy toward the public is now reduced to Dr. Fauci’s directive: “Do what you’re told!”. The fact that many reading this are more comfortable just doing what they are told than critically thinking for themselves is an indicator, not of a thriving society, but one of intellectual decline.
It is self-evident that a society thrives when individuals take primary responsibility for their own well-being. It is ideal when people can make their own living and provide for their basic necessities, including physical health. However, missing today is encouragement to individuals to take initiative to strengthen themselves against infection naturally through eating healthy food and engaging in regular exercise. This parallels the silent message you can too often pick up from conventional medicine: “I don’t expect you to change your lifestyle. Here’s a pill to fix your problem.” Our society will continue to struggle with contagions (viral infections, bacterial infections, etc.). However, for the vast majority of contagions, you have the power within you to achieve health through healthy practices. Corporate interests, Big Pharma, and too many government officials don’t want you being independently healthy. However, you can achieve health freedom. It is self-evident that you can win by taking responsibility for yourself.
It is self-evident that a society thrives in relationships of mutual trust. After months of mask-wearing in public, I am struck by what you begin to miss. You miss smiles. You miss reading people’s expressions. You miss the body language conveyed through the face. I am also struck by the losses that mask-wearing inflicts. A degrading of communication ability. Greater impatience. The inclination to engage in less polite behavior. Retreating into our social media silos where we bark at one another. Building social trust will require personal interaction. My great fear is that we are past the point of no return. Once social trust is lost, it may not be regained. If an economic depression comes upon us, which may well happen due to the lockdowns, we’re going to need people dismissing the fear, helping each other face-to-face.
Soren McMillan
Aiken