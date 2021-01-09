Letter: Parody shows flaws in fraud argument

It is obvious when you look at easily provable facts that Lindsey Graham’s senate win in the 2020 S.C. election is a result of massive election fraud.
It is well-known that mail-in votes are mostly cast by Democrats, not Republicans. The Republican-controlled S.C. Election Commission and S.C. Supreme Court conspired to use this fact to subvert the normal election process and disenfranchise many S.C. Democrats in order to get Trump, Graham and other Republicans re-elected.
The rules were changed to greatly increase voting by mail. First, the superficial excuse of the pandemic was used to justify changing the rules to allow everyone to vote by mail and to extend the period when such votes could be cast.
Second, they publicized Trump’s claim that mail-in votes were subject to corruption and only used by wimps anyway. Those who were macho enough to avoid wearing masks would brave voting crowds rather than trust the mail. And we know who said only the politically correct would voluntarily wear a mask. The stronger ones would even reject mandated masks.The conservative media in S.C. played up these ideas.
Third, and most tellingly, they announced that witness signatures on the envelope that enclosed the ballot would not be required for this election – although that has been the process for years. Again, the media widely publicized this change, which of course was attributed to unusual isolation required by the pandemic.
Finally, just before the mail-in date expired, the S.C. Supreme Court ruled that signatures were required after all. Like myself, most had already mailed in their ballots.
The result was as planned: many Democratic votes were thrown out because, not being party to the conspiracy, they took Republicans at their word and turned in their ballots without going to the trouble of getting witness signatures.
Clearly, the conservative media supported the scheme as they had promoted the “fact” that witness signatures would not be needed and now agreed that the S.C. constitution required the legislature – not merely the election commission – to make such a change.
Of course, it would be futile to complain to the courts or attempt legal action when the courts are controlled by Republicans. The S.C. court system is too corrupt to expect objective rulings.
It should be noted that those who suffer from Obama-Derangement-Syndrome even got Jim Wilson – the representative who called Obama a liar during one of his State of the Union addresses – back into office by this massive election fraud.
Anyone who is not swayed by these arguments is obviously in the thrall of Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham. Even those who deny the obvious facts of fraud should at least support the appointment of a special federal prosecutor – so as to restore faith in our electoral process. Those opposed are (maybe unwittingly) traitors in allowing Putin-backed Republicans to remain in power.
[Can you identify the fundamental error that would allow you to write a similar parody to “prove” creationism or the existence of systemic racism?]
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken