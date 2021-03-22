Letter: Nikki Haley shows true integrity

J. Collova’s recent letter focused on seemingly vengeful name-calling because Nikki Haley articulated her dislike for some actions and statements by President Trump leading up to the events of Jan. 6, and expressed her personal expectation of the future.
In contrast, I view Ms. Haley’s statements as reasonable, respectful and helpful to civil public political discourse and the future of the Republican Party.
Our Constitution established a system of government that rejected the prior monarchical system where loyalty to the king was paramount. Instead, our Founding Fathers’ genius was embodied in a system where ideas and policies are most important, and where all citizens have a right – if not an obligation – to openly and respectfully offer their point of view. If blind and unthinking loyalty to a political leader was the measure of political “goodness”, then we in America would still be colonies of the Crown.
Instead, loyalty to high ideals, principles, and policies is the bedrock of a well-functioning U.S. political system. Haley has consistently demonstrated that those are indeed her values as our state governor and as our nation’s U.N. ambassador. It was in fact the Trump White House who tried to throw her under the bus in 2018 by claiming that “she was confused” about impending Russia sanctions, which were then being considered in a chaotic administrative dysfunction. Where was the loyalty there? When she replied to being undermined publicly that “With all due respect, I don’t get confused,” Larry Kudlow, Trump’s economic advisor, had to ignominiously call her within 15 minutes to apologize, stating “I’m calling you with my tail between my legs… I’m so sorry.”
Her criticism of Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6 came as a private citizen (she resigned from her U.N. position more than two years earlier), and I believe are based on her sincere and thoughtful beliefs. And her thoughts and actions in this regard are exactly what we should all expect and demand from our leaders. They are based on principles of honesty and forthrightness that she has consistently articulated and lived up to throughout her public career.
Blind loyalty to an individual is demanded by the mafia and autocrats. It has no place in our system of government.
William Johnson
Aiken