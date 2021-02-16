Letter: Millbrook church is open to all

This is a letter to the Aiken community. Let me explain. In the summer of 2020, Millbrook Baptist Church (near the McDonald’s on Aiken’s Southside) were blessed with a new pastor and his family. He speaks from God’s word each week with truth and clarity.
Writing this letter is my response to a recent sermon from our pastor. In this sermon, he reminded us of how Jesus responded to crowds of people with compassion and action. He said that we are called to minister to those in our community as we realize that there are approximately 35,000 people within a five-mile radius of our steeple.
He also said Millbrook Baptist Church is a place for everyone to invite anyone for the purpose of encountering the living Jesus.
Therefore, I invite everyone to worship with us either online or in our sanctuary – especially as we approach the Easter season. In this time in history with the pandemic worries, the political craziness and divisiveness in our country, we all need hope. The only real hope comes from Jesus Christ (John 3:16) who died on Calvary, was buried in a borrowed tomb bur arose to live and save us to be with him now and in eternity.
Tricia Brown
Aiken