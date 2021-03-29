Letter: Migrants should be sent to Washington

The Democratic leadership claims there is no crisis at the border. With an executive order from Biden, we have unlimited entrance by illegals into the United States. I have solution to this "non-crisis."
All of these people illegally entering the country should be transported directly to Washington, D.C. Our political leaders can find out first-hand that this is not a crisis. All the cities at the border will be relieved from taking care of these people. An additional problem will be eliminated, the fencing and walls separating the American citizens from the Capitol will be solved. Since these are not American citizens, there is no need for walls.
This is a win/win. Walls do not work unless Democratic leadership wants Americans separated from their elected officials.
Ed Sabo
Aiken, SC