Letter: Media covering up for Biden

The media in this country is covering up the fact, and I do mean fact, that the FBI has Hunter Biden’s laptop which contains evidence proving Joe Biden knew about the payoff Hunter Biden received from Ukraine among other embarrassing facts. Only the New York Post and conservative outlets are reporting this startling information. Social media outlets will not allow this fact to be released to the public. Some Democrats are already spreading misinformation about the laptop. The Biden campaign has not denied that the laptop is Hunter Biden’s.
It’s bad enough that the major media in this Country is clearly against our sitting president, but now the major media will not report and is actually suppressing actual facts about his opponent.
Every citizen in this country deserves to hear the truth about all candidates for the highest office in the land, if not the world. The fact that the Biden’s are corrupt has been in the news for over a year but now we have actual proof.
Do you really want a president whose family members accept money from foreign governments under questionable circumstances?
Do you want a media that tries to manipulate a major presidential election?
I for one do not.
Bob Brookshire
Chairman, Aiken County GOP