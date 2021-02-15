Letter: Masks are a necessity for all

I do want to say, I applaud citizens who get involved in helping others, especially when it's for the better of all. However, if I had any say so about the Wagener Fire Department and the Aiken County Council meeting held on Jan. 9, it would be shame on them for not wearing masks while in this scheduled meeting. Where's the 6-foot distancing? Bigger shame on the leaders of the meeting for not mandating the pandemic safety protocol.
This pandemic has spread so much fear and chaos in everyday life, and all that has been asked of each and every one of all of us, is the 3W's. Several local TV stations showed many people, and he Standard showed pictures of some gathered or sitting at this meeting and nearly all were unmasked and not distant. While I type this, another young mother of a toddler just passed away after weeks in hospital alone. The protocol is no visitors, no family. My heart hurts so for those who are hospitalized and their families, suffering and alone.
I hope none of these people in this meeting are first responders or medical workers or school facility or attend churches. I hope most especially there were no essential workers from local grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, or any other stores. Such a shame.
Not wearing a mask is a problem, but the one most common complaint I hear is "some of the employees don't wear their mask properly or don't have it on." I hear people say they can't go to church because others won't wear their masks, but they go in all these places knowing others aren't masked.
I wonder if anyone who attended this meeting was out of work because of fear of catching COVID-19? I wonder if anyone had been around those who have been or may be hospitalized now with the virus? Continue with the silly and shameful excuses. My heart bleeds for the parents and loved ones of those that are suffering and alone in hospitals. My respect goes to those out on the front line for us. They are risking so much for those who seem to be too selfish to even wear a mask, social distant and actually care.
Savannah Jarvi
Barnwell