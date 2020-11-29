Letter: Mask wearing should be a choice

So, even though the emergency mask ordinance has expired, the City Council has used a regular ordinance to continue forcing masks on everyone. The move bypasses the two-thirds majority requirement to that of a simple majority. Could it be they knew there wouldn't be enough votes for another renewal? That's my guess.
I expect to see these kinds of shifty maneuvers from D.C. politicians, but not local leadership. Is it leadership to pass the buck to the governor? As for meeting to rescind the new ordinance, that will never happen until peasants with torches and pitchforks show up to a Council meeting en masse.
I'm convinced the Council simply doesn't want to deal with the issue, so passing this new ordinance makes the problem go away. I'm also convinced the City Council has not looked into the negative consequences and side effects of wearing masks. I did an internet search for reliable sources and found many problems. The most interesting was the negative emotional and psychological impacts on people's well-being, especially that of children.
Don't take my word for it – look it up for yourselves.
It's high time we drop the mask mandate and let individuals and businesses decide what level of protection they wish to follow. If the City Council is going to pass the buck, they should pass the buck to the people.
Richard Rustad
Aiken