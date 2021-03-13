Letter: Marking time during pandemic

March 29 is Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day. After the year that was, and still is, I wonder how the military personnel feel. “Canceled” perhaps? They may even wonder what country they are in.
“Sheltering in place,” well, they probably are familiar with that. But, here in the U.S.? It feels like two weeks is a very long time, especially since we don’t know really how long this will be. Sort of like as a kid, waiting for a special gift. Our vets know how it feels to wait and wish to be safe and to go home.
And I’m wondering what the gift is in all of this. There always is one; if we know to wait and accept.
But we have definitely been given an opportunity to stop and reflect on life … especially our own. Perhaps that is the gift. How often does one stop and reflect? Really deeply reflect? Not often. Reflecting on one’s own life and behavior can be very uncomfortable.
However, that discomfort can lead to some real revelations and through the revelations can come to real gifts to self and perhaps others. It’s a fact that when a person owns their own behavior and makes the needed adjustments, everyone around that person benefits. Maybe we should let the politicians, all of them, know that.
I’m curious how everyone is filling his or her days. Books? TV? Computer games? Walks around the block? Projects you finally have time to do? Working from home? Writing a great novel? Short stories? Or just vegging.
Have you noticed how the days sort of run together? There are no “marking events” like something to help you remember what you did on Tuesday of last week. I look at my days and it is like a blank calendar; just squares in neat rows and no markings.
I once read in something about habits that exacerbate things like Alzheimer’s. Blank calendars, daylong TV, no company (quarantining) no exercise and on and on with sedentary things like that. Just nothing to leave messages in the brain.
After a bit of time like this, it is difficult to think about something you want to do or share. Energy begets energy. An active life builds an active mind and a wonderfully full calendar of family, friends, fun and life. We will have a lot of catching up to do when this is all over. And that can be a lot of fun. Getting reacquainted with ourselves and our friends both old and new.
Whatever you are doing, be safe, stay well and enjoy the life you have. The sun will come out tomorrow. Annie said so.
Vietnam veterans, and all veterans, thank you for your service. Welcome home.
Sally B. Griffis
Aiken