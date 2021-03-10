Letter: Litterers must face consequences

An article on March 1 highlighted the most recent efforts of the Keep Aiken County Beautiful anti-littering campaign.
In recent weeks a newly formed group also dedicated to litter cleanup, Clean Up Aiken, has also been the subject of your news coverage. My wife and I have volunteered for the Cedar Creek Road Warriors litter pickup group for several years now, under the admirable guidance of Sandy Staiger and Celeste Malinowski.
Every six weeks or so, in conjunction with residents of the Exeter community, our group picks up trash along approximately 7½ miles of roadway. Beer cans and fast food debris are by far the most frequent types of litter.
One recent letter to the editor suggested that some of the DOE lawsuit settlement monies be used to fund SCDOT cleanup crews along major state roadways leading into our fair city. While this is commendable, this action addresses the result but does not tackle the root cause. A spokeperson for Palmetto Pride – the statewide anti-litter campaign – was recently quoted as saying the South Carolina litter laws are strong, but our enforcement is lacking.
My suggestion therefore would be to make litterers accountable by installing cameras at strategic “high litter” locations, capable of reading license plates. Only when we teach the traveling public that their actions have consequences will meaningful change result. At the very least, it is hoped that continued dialogue regarding litter control will reap rewards in the long run.
Alan Kundtz
Aiken