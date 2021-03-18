Letter: Litter is a cultural problem

I applaud the attempt to do something about the litter problem. It goes beyond Aiken County though, the entire state is covered. It is for sure a culture problem.
I’ve cleaned up my stretch of road for many years and have even challenged individuals I caught throwing out trash. It doesn’t stop them. It goes beyond trash. It’s the same person who pulls out in front of you forcing you to brake and then 50 yards later makes a left turn without using a signal. It’s the same person talking on their cellphone in the Walmart 10 item or less line with 50 items in their buggy, having the cashier scan many items only to say they don’t want that. It’s the same person that’s not moving through the intersection because their cellphone call is so important and their brain doesn’t register the light change. It’s the same person down the grocery store aisle who has their buggy on the left side while standing on the right side blocking the entire aisle. It’s the same person who goes in a public restroom, does their business, then walks out without washing their hands and spreading viruses. It’s the same person traveling the road all day and night with their thump thump music so loud it rattles your window pains.
You see, the other person is not important to them. What they want and only what they want is the only thing that matters to them. The other person, their property, their life, their well-being, are not important. By ridding themselves of their garbage makes it someone else’s problem.
Yes I say we have a big culture problem. A blind eye has been turned away far to long allowing all this to fester beyond belief. You are well into a second generation of these actions not being addressed. Once one has reached adulthood, there is a slim chance of correcting this behavior. Stiff penalties and harsh punishment would quickly place a dent in the garbage issue, but in today’s social political climate, this won’t happen either.
Being considerate of others has to be learned early and practiced daily. What is the answer as far as the trash? Volunteers will continue picking it up. The other things, you’ll just have to grit your teeth and sit at the red light longer.
David Williams
Wagener