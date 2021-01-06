Letter: Let the healing begin

I enjoyed reading Mr. Frank Ruocco’s letter to the editor on Dec. 21.
This is apparently how we start the healing process, with vitriol and disparaging remarks about the incumbent President Donald J. Trump and the 74 million people who voted for him?
Mr. Ruocco must have missed Mr. Biden’s Nov. 7 speech where he said: "To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans … This is the time to heal in America…”
Let the healing begin, Mr. Ruocco.
Arthur L. Smith
Warrenville