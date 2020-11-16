Letter: Leaders must not give in to socialism

After four years of villainous attacks against the presidency and conservative supporters, the Democrats and the media are now hyping for us to come together in unity. Where was this call for unity the past four years? Unity for a Democrat is only when you agree to their politics, which I don’t.
I ask my leaders to diligently oppose progressive policies and bigger government with the same aggressiveness the Democrats employed against President Trump. I want them to vigorously fight for American competitiveness and against any increase in socialism – an economic and political system that has failed or is failing in every instance it has been tried in history. Socialism will destroy this country from within.
I would like to see criminal and ethical inquiries into the Biden families’ foreign ties. I want to see loud, vocal opposition and the use of any impediments possible against progressive policies. Now is not the time to falter and shrink, but rather for the moment to fight harder to preserve the principles of limited government, freedom, law and order, American jobs, personal opportunities and a flourishing society.
John Harley
Aiken